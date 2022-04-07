Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 5,604 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics makes up about 1.3% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 560.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,518. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.48 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.37. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

