Renaissance Capital LLC Trims Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 4.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 163.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,685. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.91.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

