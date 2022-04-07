Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renalytix AI plc is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company. It focuses on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease. Renalytix AI plc is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Renalytix stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. Renalytix has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Renalytix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Renalytix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Renalytix by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Renalytix by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

