Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target Cut to €55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

