Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,688,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 25.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after buying an additional 217,697 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,264,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,937,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 11.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after buying an additional 34,792 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $177.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.37. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $156.27 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

