Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for STORE Capital Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STORE Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of STOR opened at $29.45 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

