Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY):

4/5/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 58 ($0.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 64 ($0.84).

3/30/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 44 ($0.58) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 45 ($0.59).

3/29/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/15/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/10/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/8/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/28/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/9/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on the stock.

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.61 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 44.58 ($0.58). 255,364,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,446,031. The firm has a market cap of £31.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.69. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

Get Lloyds Banking Group plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($177,750.61). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($308,196.72).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.