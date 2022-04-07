Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: DUE) recently:

4/6/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €47.00 ($51.65) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

4/6/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($43.96) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/31/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €47.00 ($51.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/31/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €60.00 ($65.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/25/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($37.36) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/3/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €51.00 ($56.04) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/25/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €51.00 ($56.04) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/25/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €41.00 ($45.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €60.00 ($65.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/24/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($49.45) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/24/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($49.45) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/8/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($49.45) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/7/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €53.00 ($58.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ETR DUE traded down €0.90 ($0.99) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €24.80 ($27.25). 373,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €26.98 ($29.65) and a one year high of €44.08 ($48.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €32.64 and a 200-day moving average of €36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.