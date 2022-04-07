Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nuwellis (NUWE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ: NUWE) recently:
4/6/2022 – Nuwellis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. "
Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Nuwellis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.88.
Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.
