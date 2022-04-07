Reviewing Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Teradata and Qumu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.92 billion 2.54 $147.00 million $1.30 36.53 Qumu $24.02 million 1.31 -$16.36 million ($1.01) -1.76

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Qumu. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Teradata and Qumu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 1 2 7 0 2.60 Qumu 0 1 1 0 2.50

Teradata currently has a consensus price target of $57.90, indicating a potential upside of 21.92%. Qumu has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.08%. Given Qumu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qumu is more favorable than Teradata.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 7.67% 40.90% 8.44% Qumu -68.13% -84.86% -40.72%

Risk & Volatility

Teradata has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradata beats Qumu on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

