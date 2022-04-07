Reviewing Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) & InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xcelerate and InnovAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InnovAge $637.80 million 1.29 -$43.99 million $0.03 202.33

Xcelerate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Xcelerate and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge 0 7 1 0 2.13

InnovAge has a consensus price target of $10.93, indicating a potential upside of 80.04%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A InnovAge 0.74% 3.17% 2.06%

Summary

InnovAge beats Xcelerate on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcelerate (Get Rating)

Xcelerate, Inc. engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

About InnovAge (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

