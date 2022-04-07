Revomon (REVO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $867,113.00

Revomon (REVO) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and $867,113.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.07347483 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,328.37 or 0.99945364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00050763 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

