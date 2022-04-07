RH (NYSE:RH) CEO Sells $121,742,198.46 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of RH stock opened at $335.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. RH has a 12-month low of $317.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at $266,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
