RH (NYSE:RH) CEO Sells $121,742,198.46 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RH stock opened at $335.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. RH has a 12-month low of $317.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at $266,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

