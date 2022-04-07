RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $315.66

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $315.66 and last traded at $315.81, with a volume of 29320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.18.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 26.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $272,755,623.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620 in the last three months. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

