RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $315.66

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $315.66 and last traded at $315.81, with a volume of 29320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.07.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.
The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.18.
In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $272,755,623.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620 in the last three months. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
