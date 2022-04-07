Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.01

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 1983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.73.
Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)
Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.
