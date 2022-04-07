RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $458.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $458.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.54 million to $464.00 million. RingCentral reported sales of $352.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $117.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.76. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $337.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.13.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.