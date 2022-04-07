Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 6,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.89) to GBX 4,850 ($63.61) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,348.63.

RIO stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

