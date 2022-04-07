Rite Aid (RAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect Rite Aid to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.
