Rite Aid (RAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect Rite Aid to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 129,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rite Aid by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 331,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rite Aid by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rite Aid by 686.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rite Aid by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 91,423 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

