River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Insider Acquires £499,999.35 in Stock

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Rating) insider Alex Hoctor Duncan purchased 188,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £499,999.35 ($655,736.85).

River and Mercantile Group stock opened at GBX 260.10 ($3.41) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 277.96. The firm has a market cap of £222.86 million and a P/E ratio of -118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 328 ($4.30).

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

