River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.17% of Whole Earth Brands worth $29,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 70.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FREE shares. Cowen started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $301.51 million, a P/E ratio of -118.65 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

