River Road Asset Management LLC Has $20.42 Million Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357,743 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Viad worth $20,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter worth $61,969,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Viad by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after buying an additional 234,109 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Viad by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 586,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 152,361 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 574,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster purchased 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVI. Sidoti cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viad has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.32. 6,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,756. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

