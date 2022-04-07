River Road Asset Management LLC Has $23.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,822 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sysco worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.89. 221,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

