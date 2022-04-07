River Road Asset Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Royal Gold by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.84.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.23. 377,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

