River Road Asset Management LLC Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Barrett Business Services worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 49,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,022. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.43. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

