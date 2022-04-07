River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $27,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $95,448,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,334,000 after purchasing an additional 411,037 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after purchasing an additional 242,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 830,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get TriMas alerts:

TRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.92. 23,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.