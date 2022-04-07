River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 11,383 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $48.98. 1,133,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,635. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

