River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 130,615 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130,615 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,985. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

