Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $21.97.
In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
