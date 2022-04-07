Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

