Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley bought 5,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

