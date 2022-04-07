RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Specialty Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

NYSE RSF opened at $19.06 on Thursday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

