Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 232,298 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

