Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,750 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $146.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $157.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

