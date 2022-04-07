Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.39 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average is $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.