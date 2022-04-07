Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $264,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbva USA raised its position in Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 14,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.28. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

