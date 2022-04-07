Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Xylem by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

XYL opened at $86.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

