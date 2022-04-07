Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $896,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $131.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.70. The firm has a market cap of $388.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

