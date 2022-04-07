Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $277,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $78.39 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

