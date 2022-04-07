Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $701.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $672.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.03. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $506.86 and a 52-week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

