RM (LON:RM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $192.22

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.22 ($2.52) and traded as low as GBX 141.49 ($1.86). RM shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.90), with a volume of 451,053 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £121.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.22.

Get RM alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RM’s previous dividend of $1.70. RM’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.