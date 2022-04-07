Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,599 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.30% of Murphy USA worth $66,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA opened at $209.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.86.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.