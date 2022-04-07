Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,764 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Kraft Heinz worth $58,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

