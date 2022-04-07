Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $18,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

SRE opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.65.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

