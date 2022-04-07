Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $21.66 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.32% of EMCOR Group worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,748,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.79 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

