Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,483 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $54,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135,612 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 496.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $158.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.29. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

