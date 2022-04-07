Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 44,716 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 857,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,716 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $53,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,098,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after buying an additional 1,819,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after buying an additional 1,605,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.