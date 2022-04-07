Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Regency Centers by 820.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 97.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Regency Centers by 49.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,394,000 after purchasing an additional 325,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.