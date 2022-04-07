Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $212.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.20. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.95.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

