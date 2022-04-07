Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 21,731 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,731 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,933,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

