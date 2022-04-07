Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 583,233 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 583,233 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of Garmin worth $48,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Garmin stock opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.