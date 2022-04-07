Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 60,348 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,348 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $51,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

